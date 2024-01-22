Suyash Prabhudessai's unbeaten 143 helps Goa to draw against Karnataka

Goa opener Suyash Prabhudessai compiled an unbeaten 143 as their Group C Ranji Trophy match against Karnataka ended in a draw here on Monday.

Karnataka earned three points for taking the first-innings lead, while Goa got one.

Starting the day on 93 for one, Goa lost Krishnamurthy Siddharth (57) early and was 123 for three before Prabhudessai and Deepraj Gaonkar (36) joined forces to put up a 99-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Although Rohit Kumar broke the partnership with the wicket of Gaonkar, Prabhudessai kept going with some help from the incoming batters.

After he brought up his fourth first-class century, the visitors finished the day on 282 for six.

For the hosts, Vijaykumar Vyshak and Rohit took a wicket each in the second innings.

In Mohali, the meeting between Punjab and Tripura too ended in a draw. The match was mostly marred by bad light, with play on Day 1 and Day 3 being abandoned.

The final day also saw a delayed start, as Punjab resumed on 78 for seven. However, the side got bundled out for 109, thanks to Manisankar Murasingh and Rana Dutta's three wickets each, while Nehal Wadhera (56) was the top scorer.

As for Tripura, they managed to finish the day on 51 for two. While opener Bikramkumar Das (23) top-scored, Baltej Singh and Siddarth Kaul took a wicket each.

The game between Chandigarh and Gujarat was called off due to bad light, leading to a draw. Brief scores: In Mysore: Goa 321 & 282-6 (Suyash Prabhudessai 143, Krishnamurthy Siddharth 57; Vijaykumar Vyshak 2/35) drew Karnataka 498-9 (Mayank Agarwal 114, Devdutt Padikkal 103, Nikin Jose 107; Darshan Misal 6/134).

In Mohali: Punjab 109 (Nehal Wadhera 56; Manisankar Murasingh 3/22) drew Tripura 51-2 (Bikramkumar Das 23; Siddarth Kaul 1/14).

In Chandigarh: Gujarat 86-2 (Sunpreetsingh Bagga 39 not out; Jagjit Singh 2/27) drew Chandigarh.

