Sports News Roundup: Clippers end game on 22-0 run, shock Nets; Lions tame Bucs, reach first NFC title game in 32 years and more

Kristaps Porzingis, Celtics dispatch Rockets

Kristaps Porzingis scored a game-high 32 points while Jaylen Brown added a triple-double as the visiting Boston Celtics outlasted the short-handed Houston Rockets 116-107 on Sunday. Porzingis finished 6-for-11 from behind the arc as the Celtics went 17-for-47 from deep as a team. Brown had 13 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists and Derrick White finished with 21 points and 12 boards for Boston, which was without Jrue Holiday (elbow) and Al Horford (rest).

NHL roundup: Patrick Roy wins Isles’ coaching debut in OT

Bo Horvat scored on a breakaway 41 seconds into overtime on Sunday night for the New York Islanders, who won Patrick Roy's debut as head coach by edging the Dallas Stars 3-2 in Elmont, N.Y. Mathew Barzal created a turnover by checking Matt Duchene deep in the Islanders' zone before dishing to Horvat, who descended upon Scott Wedgewood and went to the backhand to snap the Islanders' four-game losing streak.

Mavs rested, ready to take on league-leading Celtics

It'll be a well-rested Dallas Mavericks team that takes the floor against the visiting Boston Celtics on Monday night. Dallas hasn't played since dropping a 127-110 decision to the Los Angeles Lakers on the road on Wednesday night. The Mavericks were scheduled to play at Golden State on Friday, but that game was postponed following the death of Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic.

Panthers aim to reverse recent luck in game at Predators

After a rare special teams breakdown, the Florida Panthers will try to end their four-game winless streak when they visit the Nashville Predators on Monday. The Panthers have outshot their opponents in each of their last four games (for a 138-103 total), only to post a 0-2-2 record. The four-game drought has come on the heels of a nine-game winning streak for Florida, as the Panthers have been missing some of the all-around sharpness that powered that outstanding run.

Lakers bounce back by blasting Blazers

D'Angelo Russell scored 34 points to go along with eight assists and LeBron James added 28 points as the Los Angeles Lakers got back on track with a 134-110 victory over the visiting Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday night. Anthony Davis added 14 points and 14 rebounds as Los Angeles won two days after a noncompetitive second half in a defeat to the Brooklyn Nets. The up-and-down Lakers are 5-7 since Dec. 30.

Rangers strike for 4 goals in third period, best Ducks

Artemi Panarin scored the go-ahead goal with 5:37 remaining to highlight a four-goal third period for the New York Rangers, who rallied to beat the host Anaheim Ducks 5-2 on Sunday night. Chris Kreider had a goal and two assists and Vincent Trocheck, Will Cuylle and Jimmy Vesey also scored for New York, which snapped a five-game road losing streak.

NBA roundup: Clippers end game on 22-0 run, shock Nets

Kawhi Leonard hit the go-ahead jumper with 2:50 remaining in the fourth quarter and scored 14 of his 21 points during a game-ending 22-0 run for the Los Angeles Clippers, who stormed back for a 125-114 win over the visiting Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. The Nets held a 114-103 lead on a basket by Mikal Bridges with 5:33 remaining, but after a timeout, the Clippers began their run. Paul George started it with a 3-pointer, and Los Angeles took its first lead when Leonard's 9-foot fadeaway made it 115-114 with 2:50 left.

Lions tame Bucs, reach first NFC title game in 32 years

Jared Goff passed for 287 yards and two touchdowns and the Detroit Lions advanced to the NFC Championship Game with a 31-23 victory over the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon. Seeking their first Super Bowl berth, the Lions will travel to California to face the San Francisco 49ers next Sunday. Detroit will be playing in the conference title game for the first time since the 1991 season.

Canucks look to stay hot vs. reeling Blackhawks

The Vancouver Canucks continue to roll and appear to have regained their offensive prowess as they prepare to play host to the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday. The Canucks flexed their muscles in their latest victory, a 6-4 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday.

Coyotes seek another win over playoff contender with Penguins visiting

The Arizona Coyotes will get another chance Monday to face a fellow team hoping to secure a playoff spot, just not an opponent vying for one of the same spots. The Coyotes, in contention for a spot in the Western Conference postseason, will face the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins, who are battling for an Eastern Conference spot.

