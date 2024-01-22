"We will connect and work out": New Zealand coach on Trent's return to team for T20I series

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead has indicated that there are chances that left-arm seamer Trent Boult could be added to the squad for the three-match T20I series against Australia. But Stead does not see him returning to Test cricket during the home series against South Africa from February 4.

Boult is currently playing for MI Emirates in the International T20 League (ILT20) which is taking place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Before that, he played in the Abu Dhabi T10 league for Deccan Gladiators. The final of ILT20 season two is set to be played on February 17 in Dubai Cricket Stadium and the T20I series against Australia commences on February 21 in Wellington. "I was texting with him last [Saturday] night actually. Trent and I are going to have a conversation this week just around the future and what that looks like for him and where it fits for us as well. We're still to have those, but we will connect this week and will work out. He could be available but I am not 100 per cent sure," Stead was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

"Again I will have a conversation with Trent but at the moment, I think probably not. It is very hard to see how you come from a T20 diet back into Test consideration with no cricket before that," the head coach added. In August 2022, Boult had requested NZC to release him from his central contract so that he can spend more time with his family while also making himself available for domestic leagues.

The veteran fast bowler requested the release after several conversations with NZC, which agreed to the arrangements. When the 2023-24 central contracts were announced, Boult, while again declining a central contract, had committed to being available for the Blackcaps for part of the playing programme and, on that basis, and was offered a casual playing agreement.

He made a comeback to the side leading upto the ICC Cricket World Cup in India, playing in series against England and Bangladesh. In the World Cup held in India, he took 14 wickets in 10 matches. New Zealand earned a semifinal finish, losing to eventual runners-up India. In the absence of Boult, the Blackcaps went with Ben Sears in the recently concluded five-match T20I series against Pakistan, which Kiwis won 4-1. Sears bowled exceptionally well and the Kiwis head coach was really impressed with his performance. He snapped four wickets in the two games he played in the series.

"I think the bowling group has been excellent throughout. When you think back to the start of the series, we had Sears in it, giving him a bit more exposure at the international level and then he and Lockie have alternated," Stead asserted. "I think both of them bowled beautifully and right through Southee, Mile and Henry bowled excellent spells and backed up well by Mitch [Mitchell Santner] and Ish [Sodhi] as well. So, I think the bowling has been very good; they've been accurate and they've been demanding. They've put a lot of pressure on Pakistan," the head coach added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)