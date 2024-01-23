Soccer-Canada Soccer general secretary steps down amid personal matter

Newly-appointed Canada Soccer General Secretary Alyson Walker has decided to leave the role due to an "unforeseen personal matter", the organisation said on Monday. Walker was named to the position last month and set to officially start on Monday as the first woman to hold down the top staff position at the governing body of Canadian soccer.

"After careful consideration and conversation with my family, I have decided for personal reasons to take some time away and will not step into the role of General Secretary at Canada Soccer," Walker said in a Canada Soccer news release. "I wish Canada Soccer the very best and will be cheering on from afar."

Walker has spent her career working in sport, including leadership roles in media, amateur and professional sport, and esports. She also has extensive experience in both private and public markets. As a leader at the Canadian Olympic Committee, Walker worked closely with Canada Soccer during the London 2012 Olympic Games.

"Our thoughts are with Alyson as she deals with an unforeseen personal matter that sadly precludes her from taking on the role of General Secretary," said Canada Soccer President Charmaine Crooks. "While we were all looking forward to having her lead Canada Soccer, we fully understand, and deeply respect her request for privacy. We wish her all the very best."

Canada Soccer, which remains locked in a labour dispute with the men's and women's national teams, said last month that over 200 candidates were identified throughout a four-month search process that led to Walker's hiring. The renewed search for a General Secretary will include the qualified pool of candidates that were already interviewed and vetted, according to Canada Soccer.

Former men's national team captain Jason deVos had been serving as Canada Soccer's interim general secretary ever since he took over in April a week after Earl Cochrane stepped down. Cochrane was the latest top Canada Soccer official to leave the organisation amid the prolonged labour dispute with the two national teams.

DeVos recently left Canada Soccer for the assistant head coaching role under John Herdman with Major League Soccer side Toronto FC.

