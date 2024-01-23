'Unhappy' Egypt looking for improvement in AFCON knockouts

Egypt are aware that they will have to improve their performance radically if they want to progress further in the Africa Cup of Nations after they reached the last 16 by drawing all three of their Group B games, stand-in captain Ahmed Hegazy said Egypt came from behind to take a 2-1 lead over already-qualified Cape Verde on Monday but conceded a last-gasp goal that left them with only three points from three 2-2 draws.

They still went through after Mozambique netted two late goals to earn a 2-2 draw with Ghana, with both sides finishing on two points in Group B. However, for a team of Egypt's pedigree, such a run raises serious doubts over their ability to clinch a record-extending eighth Nations Cup title.

"We are very unhappy with our results in the group stage. We need to fix aspects of our game," Hegazy, who wore the captain's armband after Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah was ruled out of the game due to a hamstring injury, told beIN Sports. "We have to improve. Our team boast high-profile players who should carry out their responsibilities better. In the coming games, we will not have a chance to make up (for any slip-up)," added the central defender, who plays for Saudi Arabia's Al-Ittihad.

Egypt looked largely toothless in a disappointing first half and were porous at the back as Gilson Tavares put Cape Verde ahead just before the break with a fine shot on the turn. The second-half introduction of winger Mahmoud Trezeguet gave Egypt a much-needed boost and he made an immediate impact, levelling the score from a narrow angle on 50 minutes.

He also set up striker Mostafa Mohamed for a second with a delightful long pass three minutes into stoppage time but some poor goalkeeping and slack defending gifted Cape Verde an equaliser at the death through Bryan Teixeira. While Egypt coach Rui Vitoria agreed with Hegazy that some improvements were needed, he played down the significance of the Pharaohs' below-par displays.

"It's not important in this situation; what matters is that we qualify. We are an attacking team … so it's only natural that we concede at times," the Portuguese said.

