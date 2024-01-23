Motor racing-Madrid to host Spanish F1 GP from 2026 on 10-year deal
Madrid will host the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix from 2026 to 2035 on a new circuit around the capital's IFEMA exhibition centre, the sport announced on Tuesday.
Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya currently hosts the country's grand prix and has a contract until after the 2026 race. There was no mention of that circuit in the Formula One statement.
