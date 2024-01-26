Australia in trouble on Day 2 of 2nd test against West Indies after losing 4 quick wickets.

Steve Smith failed again as an opener and Australia collapsed to be 24-4 at tea Friday after West Indies posted 311 on Day Two of the day-night test at the Gabba.

Smith shuffled across his crease too far and was given out lbw on review to the last ball of Kemar Roach's first over. Marnus Labuschagne (three) was then caught in the next over by a diving Kevin Sinclair at fourth slip off Alzarri Joseph.

Smith replaced the retired David Warner as an opener for Australia but scored just 12 runs in his first innings in that role in the first test at Adelaide won by Australia by10 wickets.

The last two balls before the break by Roach (3-13) brought more celebration for the West Indies.

Cameron Green (eight), who returned a negative COVID-19 test before play, drove straight to captain Kraigg Brathwaite at cover. Travis Head was well caught down the legside next ball by Joshua Da Silva to leave Roach on a hat-trick.

Earlier, a half-century on debut by offspinner Sinclair lifted West Indies to a competitive first-innings total. Sinclair (50) and veteran paceman Roach (eight) added 31 for the ninth wicket after the visitors resumed at 266-8 on Friday.

