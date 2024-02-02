Kalyan Chaubey denies Kosaraju's "false and malicious" remarks, demands public apology

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) President Kalyan Chaubey issued a legal defamation notice to former Andhra Pradesh Football Association president Gopalkrishna Kosaraju on Thursday about the false and malicious remarks and has demanded a public apology while reserving the right to seek compensation for the damages. Chaubey explicitly and unequivocally denied the allegations made by Gopalkrishna and has called it a creation of vindictive imagination.

The legal notice filled by the AIFF President has called for an immediate cease to further discrimination of the defamatory allegation or making any public statements that cast aspersions on his character, integrity or professional conduct. The notice gave Kosaraju 7 days to tender a public apology to rectify the harm inflicted by the false accusations.

Earlier, Kosarasju stated that the AIFF President and Treasurer, Kipa Ajay used all the funds of the apex body of Indian football for their personal use. On the other hand, AIFF's executive committee member Bhaichung Bhutia asked Chaubey and Kipa to resign from their post.

In 2022, Chaubey replaced Praful Patel to become the new president of the AIFF. The former India goalkeeper defeated Bhaichung Bhutia by 33 out of 34 votes to get hold of the top seat. The AIFF President played for both the Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan and East Bengal. Apart from the Kolkata-based clubs he also appeared for Goa's Salgaocar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)