Left Menu

India opt to bat against Nepal

PTI | Bloemfontein | Updated: 02-02-2024 13:29 IST | Created: 02-02-2024 13:27 IST
India opt to bat against Nepal
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

India skipper Uday Saharan won the toss and opted to bat against Nepal in their final Group 1 Super Six match of the Under-19 World Cup here on Friday.

Five-time champions India have won all their group matches and are ahead of Pakistan on Net Run-Rate in the Super Six Group 1.

A win against Nepal will secure their place in the semifinals.

Nepal, on the other hand, have lost all their three matches and are out of contention.

Teams: India: Uday Saharan (c), Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Priyanshu Moliya, Sachin Dhas, Aravelly Avanish (wk) Murugan Abhishek, Raj Limbani, Saumy Pandey and Aaradhya Shukla.

Nepal: Dev Khanal (c), Arjun Kumal, Dipak Bohara, Uttam Thapa Magar (wk), Bishal Bikram KC, Deepak Dumre, Gulsan Jha, Dipesh Kandel, Subash Bhandari, Aakash Chand and Durgesh Gupta.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-No ambition: Youth bemoan green pledges ahead of Indonesia poll

FEATURE-No ambition: Youth bemoan green pledges ahead of Indonesia poll

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA says 561 deaths related to Philips machines since 2021;

Health News Roundup: US FDA says 561 deaths related to Philips machines sinc...

 Global
3
NITI Aayog member Saraswat applauds Tata Steel for recycling steel scrap

NITI Aayog member Saraswat applauds Tata Steel for recycling steel scrap

 India
4
OnePlus Nord 3 receiving January 2024 security patch

OnePlus Nord 3 receiving January 2024 security patch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024