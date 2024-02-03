Left Menu

Rugby-Solid Ireland crush 14-man France in Six Nations opener

France scored tries through Damian Penaud and Paul Gabrillagues, while Thomas Ramos kicked seven points in a worrying defensive display by Fabien Galthie's side.

Holders Ireland got off to a perfect start in the Six Nations as they punished a woeful France 38-17, running in five tries at the Velodrome after Les Bleus were reduced to 14 men in the first half on Friday. Ireland already held a commanding lead when lock Paul Willemse, back with France after missing the Rugby World Cup with injury, was sent off following his second high hit of the night around the half hour mark.

They prevailed with tries by Jamison Gibson-Park, Tadhg Beirne, Calvin Nash, Dan Sheehan and Ronan Kelleher, and points from the boot of Jack Crowley. France scored tries through Damian Penaud and Paul Gabrillagues, while Thomas Ramos kicked seven points in a worrying defensive display by Fabien Galthie's side. (Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

