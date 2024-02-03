Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Theo Epstein rejoins Red Sox as senior advisor

Theo Epstein is back with the Boston Red Sox. The three-time World Series champion executive is joining the team's ownership group and will work as a senior advisor, Fenway Sports Group announced Friday.

Slumping Kings fire head coach Todd McLellan

The slumping Los Angeles Kings fired head coach Todd McLellan on Friday. The Kings won only three of their last 17 games (3-8-6) before the current NHL All-Star break.

LeBron James' agent refutes trade speculation

LeBron James' agent says trade rumors regarding the Los Angeles Lakers superstar are untrue. "LeBron won't be traded, and we aren't asking to be," Rich Paul told ESPN on Friday.

Diamond Sports to broadcast 2024 Rangers, Guardians, Twins games

Bankrupt U.S. sports broadcaster Diamond Sports Group reached agreements on Friday to televise Texas Rangers, Cleveland Guardians and Minnesota Twins games in 2024, giving it a roster of 12 Major League Baseball teams as it moves ahead with an Amazon-backed restructuring agreement. Diamond Sports is a Sinclair Broadcast unit that operates regional sports channels under the Bally Sports brand. It said in court filings in Houston bankruptcy court that the renewed agreements resolved a possible lose-lose scenario that could have canceled the teams' broadcast contracts outright, cutting into Diamond's revenue and leaving the teams scrambling to find new broadcast arrangements for a baseball season that begins in late March.

US FAA designates Las Vegas area 'No Drone Zone' for Super Bowl

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Friday it is designating the Las Vegas Area a "No Drone Zone" for the Feb. 11 Super Bowl as officials tighten security precautions before the National Football League championship game. The NFL and other U.S. sports leagues have backed a bid by the White House for expanded powers from Congress to detect and disable threatening drones.

Newly retired QB Teddy Bridgewater named head coach at alma mater

Teddy Bridgewater, days into his retirement from the NFL, was named head football coach at his alma mater, Miami Northwestern High School, on Friday. Bridgewater, 31, was the school's quarterback from 2008-10 before heading to Louisville and then the NFL.

Jets acquire F Sean Monahan from Canadiens

The Winnipeg Jets acquired forward Sean Monahan from the Montreal Canadiens on Friday. The Canadiens received a 2024 first-round pick and a conditional 2027 third-round pick in exchange.

Olympics-NHL players to return to Olympics in 2026

National Hockey League will send players to compete at the Winter Olympics in 2026 and 2030, the league announced on Friday, marking the return of NHL players to the Games for the first time since 2014. "The international composition of National Hockey League rosters is unparalleled, and NHL Players take great pride in representing their countries," NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said at a press conference during All-Star weekend.

Motor racing-Wolff hints at 'bold' driver choice to replace Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton's decision to leave Mercedes for Ferrari at the end of the Formula One season could lead to a bold choice of replacement, team boss Toto Wolff said on Friday. The Austrian told reporters Hamilton's decision had come too late for them to look at some obvious contenders, with McLaren's Lando Norris and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc signing new contracts last month.

WTA roundup: Lin Zhu continues title defense quest in Thailand

Second seed Lin Zhu of China took another step toward defending her title at the Thailand Open by defeating Australian Arina Rodionova 6-3, 6-3 in a quarterfinal match Friday in Hua Hin. Zhu had a 5-1 edge in aces and won 22 of her 29 first-service points (76 percent) to ease into the semifinals. Her victory at last year's tournament marked the first tour-level title of her career.

