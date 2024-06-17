Congress Strategizes Rahul Gandhi's Next Move

In a crucial meeting held at party chief Mallikarjun Kharge's residence, Congress' top brass on Monday deliberated on whether Rahul Gandhi should vacate his Wayanad or Rae Bareli seat. The discussion also focused on the possibility of Rahul Gandhi assuming the role of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, sources revealed.

The meeting saw the presence of key figures such as Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, former party president Rahul Gandhi, party general secretaries K C Venugopal, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Sources indicated that the dialogue centered around which constituency Rahul Gandhi should maintain and the strategic implications of him taking up the opposition leadership.

Rahul Gandhi, who secured victories from both Wayanad and Rae Bareli constituencies, is obligated to vacate one seat within 14 days post the Lok Sabha results announced on June 4. The Congress Working Committee (CWC), in its last session on June 8, passed a resolution urging Rahul Gandhi to accept the Leader of Opposition post, highlighting him as 'the best person' for the role. Speculations suggest Priyanka Gandhi may run for the seat Rahul decides to vacate in a subsequent bypoll.

