Cricket-India all out for 396 against England

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (209) topscored for the home side with no other Indian batters managing a fifty in the match. For England, seamer James Anderson and the spin duo of Rehan Ahmed and Shoaib Bashir claimed three wickets apiece. England are 1-0 ahead in the five-match series.

Reuters | Updated: 03-02-2024 11:04 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 11:04 IST
India were all out for 396 in their first innings on day two of the second test against England in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (209) topscored for the home side with no other Indian batters managing a fifty in the match.

For England, seamer James Anderson and the spin duo of Rehan Ahmed and Shoaib Bashir claimed three wickets apiece. England are 1-0 ahead in the five-match series.

