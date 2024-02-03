Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific: Avani tied 5th, Saanvi makes cut; Taiwan golfer leads

Avani Prashanth produced a solid 3-under 69 in the second round of the Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific Championships to be in tied fifth place, one below the fourth place she was at after Day 1. The Bengaluru golfer had three birdies in the first six holes but managed only one after that and she also had a bogey. She is now 7-under for two rounds and Tied fifth.

Avani is five shots behind the leader, Taiwan's Chun-Wei Wu. Starting from the tenth tee, she was in top form on her second nine. Wu shot 7-under 65 to take her total to 12-under. Leader Wu birdied five times in her second nine at the Siam Country Club. Wu, who also had birdies in her first two holes, the 10th and the 11th. Wu had. a two-shot lead over Japan's Minano Muguruma (66) and in tied shared were Korea's Lee Hyosong (66) and Thailand's Pimpisa Rubrong (68) at 8-under. Avani was tied for fifth with China's Yahui Zhang (69).

The only other Indian to make the cut was debutant Saanvi Somu (72) who played superbly to hang on for the weekend at this iconic event. Those missing the cut were Vidhatri Urs, (73-77), Mannat Brar (82-75), Heena Kang (81-79) and Keerthana Rajeev Nair (81-79).

Avani was happy with her putting and said, "I think the main thing I did well was that I putted really, really well today. Started off average with pulling my tee wood on first and then leaving my approach short, and then had a good 10-footer for par. Made that, and I think that put me into a good roll. "I birdied 3rd, 4th, and 6th and I was really happy with that. Made a little bit of an error on 9 hitting the hazard and saved bogey there. Putter dried up a little bit on the back nine but then made one birdie and I am glad I finished 3-under. I'm sitting in a good position."

The top 50 and ties will now play the final two rounds with the winner getting a spot in three of the five Majors for women. The winner will get invitations to play in the 121st Women's Amateur Championship, the 2024, Augusta National Women's Amateur Championship, the Hana Financial Group Championship and the Women's Australian Open. (ANI)

