Everton fights back late to draw 2-2 with Tottenham after Richarlison nets twice against former club

Defender Jarrad Branthwaite headed home a stoppage-time equalizer as Everton salvaged a 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday after Richarlison had scored twice against his former team.

Richarlison looked to have boosted Tottenham's push for a top-four finish by taking his tally to nine goals in his last eight league games. But, Branthwaite was on hand at the far post to nod home a deflected free kick in the fourth minute of added time for his first goal of the season.

It ruined a perfect return to Goodison Park for Richarlison, who spent five seasons at Everton before joining Tottenham in 2022. The Brazil striker didn't celebrate either of his goals — instead pulling his shirt up to hide his face.

After a tough start to the season, Richarlison has found his scoring form recently and put the visitors ahead twice in the first half. He first turned in a cross from Destiny Udogie after just four minutes and then bent a first-time strike into the far corner from outside the area in the 41st after he was teed up by James Maddison.

But, Everton came back both times, with Jack Harrison being credited for the first equalizer after Dominic Calvert-Lewin's close-range header came off his leg on the way into the net in the 30th.

The stoppage-time equalizer came when a free-kick into the box was headed on by Tottenham defender Cristian Romero, but only into the path of Branthwaite who had a simple header from a yard out.

The draw means Tottenham is two points behind third-place Arsenal and could be leapfrogged by Aston Villa if Unai Emery's team beats Sheffield United later Saturday.

Spurs and Villa entered the day tied on points and goal difference as they vie for a top-four spot.

