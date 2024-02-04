Left Menu

Rugby-Poor decisions nearly cost Scotland against Wales, says Townsend

Scotland’s players were left bitterly disappointed after their epic 27-26 victory over Wales on Saturday, with coach Gregor Townsend admitting their decision making was poor. "There's more to it than that, but that put the pressure on us, and then we didn't make the best decisions. "Wales also played really well, I thought they were good in their close-quarter exchanges." Scotland host France in the Six Nations on Saturday.

Reuters | Updated: 04-02-2024 01:46 IST | Created: 04-02-2024 01:28 IST
Rugby-Poor decisions nearly cost Scotland against Wales, says Townsend
Image Credit: pixabay

Scotland’s players were left bitterly disappointed after their epic 27-26 victory over Wales on Saturday, with coach Gregor Townsend admitting their decision making was poor. Scotland led 27-0 after 45 minutes and were cruising to what seemed like it would be a record victory, but let Wales score 26 unanswered points in the next 25 minutes before closing out their first win in Cardiff since 2002.

"It's a funny one. A lot of our players are disappointed and we're trying to say to them this is an important win for the next few weeks of the championship, but also in terms of not winning here for so long," Townsend told reporters. "We were disappointed with the game getting so close and it could have gone either way with the momentum Wales had in the second half."

At one stage, Scotland conceded 14 penalties in a row and lost 16-4 on that score through the 80 minutes, as they also received two yellow cards that contributed to giving Wales a way back into the game. "The penalty count went against us and that pressure will tell," Townsend said. "There's more to it than that, but that put the pressure on us, and then we didn't make the best decisions.

"Wales also played really well, I thought they were good in their close-quarter exchanges." Scotland host France in the Six Nations on Saturday.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Times Group Global Business Summit 2024 - Business Titans and Visionaries to discuss Disruption, Development, and Diversification

The Times Group Global Business Summit 2024 - Business Titans and Visionarie...

 India
2
2024 Crypto Projections: Ethereum, Solana, and Retik Finance Poised for Remarkable Growth

2024 Crypto Projections: Ethereum, Solana, and Retik Finance Poised for Rema...

 United States
3
Budget Bonanza or Budget Bust? Read What These Industry Leaders Have to Say

Budget Bonanza or Budget Bust? Read What These Industry Leaders Have to Say

 India
4
Tesla ordered to pay USD 1.5 million over alleged hazardous waste violations in California

Tesla ordered to pay USD 1.5 million over alleged hazardous waste violations...

 Sweden

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024