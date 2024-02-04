Left Menu

Brazil beats host Sweden 3-1 to advance to Davis Cup Finals group stage for first time

Then eight teams will make it to the quarterfinals in Malaga, Spain, in November, when a champion will be determined.In other matches that ended Saturday, the Netherlands beat visiting Switzerland 3-2 Germany won 3-2 at Hungary Slovakia topped host Serbia 3-0 to reach the finals for the first time Canada beat visiting South Korea 3-1 and host Finland swept Portugal 3-0.On a hard court in Groningen, Botic van de Zandschulp beat Marc-Andrea Huesler 5-7, 7-6 5, 6-3 to lift the Netherlands past Switzerland.

PTI | Helsingborg | Updated: 04-02-2024 10:45 IST | Created: 04-02-2024 10:45 IST
Brazil beats host Sweden 3-1 to advance to Davis Cup Finals group stage for first time
  • Country:
  • Sweden

Thiago Monteiro led Brazil its first spot in the Davis Cup Finals group stage in September, beating Sweden's Elias Ymer 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 on Saturday for a 3-1 team victory.

''I'm just happy to help the team,'' Monteiro said. ''Everyone had put a lot of effort in to make this work. It is the job of the whole team.'' Earlier in doubles on the hard court at Helsingborg Arena, Brazil's Felipe Meligeni Alves and Rafael Matos topped Filip Bergevi and Andre Goransson 6-2, 7-5. In the opening singles matches Friday, Monteiro beat Karl Friberg, and Ymer edged Gustavo Heide for Sweden's lone point.

Brazil won its third straight match after topping China and Denmark last year in World Group I.

On Friday, the United States wrapped up a group-stage spot with a sweep over Ukraine in matches played in Lithuania because of the war in Ukraine.

The 12 winners this week will join reigning champion Italy, 2023 runner-up Australia, and wild-card entries Britain and Spain in the Finals group stage in September. Then eight teams will make it to the quarterfinals in Malaga, Spain, in November, when a champion will be determined.

In other matches that ended Saturday, the Netherlands beat visiting Switzerland 3-2; Germany won 3-2 at Hungary; Slovakia topped host Serbia 3-0 to reach the finals for the first time; Canada beat visiting South Korea 3-1; and host Finland swept Portugal 3-0.

On a hard court in Groningen, Botic van de Zandschulp beat Marc-Andrea Huesler 5-7, 7-6 (5), 6-3 to lift the Netherlands past Switzerland. Earlier, Tallon Griekspoor tied it for the Netherlands, beating Leandro Riedi 7-6 (6), 7-6 (3), after Riedi and Huesler beat Wesley Koolhof and Jean-Julien Rojer 7-6 (4), 7-6 (2) in doubles.

In Kraljevo on clay, Serbia — playing without No. 1 Novak Djokovic — fell when Lucas Klein and Igor Zelenay beat Nikola Cacic and Miomir Kecmanovic 7-6 (4), 6-3. Klein and Zelenay won singles matches Friday.

In Montreal, Gabriel Diallo beat Seongchan Hong 7-5, 6-4, 6-1 to send Canada to the next round. Earlier, Jisung Nam and Minkyu Song kept South Korea alive, topping Vasek Pospisil and Alexis Galarneau 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-3 in doubles.

In Tatabanya, Jan-Lennard Struff beat Mate Valkusz 6-3, 6-2 to give Germany the deciding point. In Turku, Emil Ruusuvuori and Harri Heliovaara sent Finland to the next stage, topping Nuno Borges and Francisco Cabral 6-4, 7-6 (6).

In matches that started Saturday and will end Sunday, the host Czech Rebublic led Israel 2-0; Belgium was tied 1-1 at Croatia; France led 2-0 at Taiwan; Kazakhstan was tied 1-1 at Argentina; Peru was tied 1-1 at Chile. AP KHS KHS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Times Group Global Business Summit 2024 - Business Titans and Visionaries to discuss Disruption, Development, and Diversification

The Times Group Global Business Summit 2024 - Business Titans and Visionarie...

 India
2
2024 Crypto Projections: Ethereum, Solana, and Retik Finance Poised for Remarkable Growth

2024 Crypto Projections: Ethereum, Solana, and Retik Finance Poised for Rema...

 United States
3
Budget Bonanza or Budget Bust? Read What These Industry Leaders Have to Say

Budget Bonanza or Budget Bust? Read What These Industry Leaders Have to Say

 India
4
Tesla ordered to pay USD 1.5 million over alleged hazardous waste violations in California

Tesla ordered to pay USD 1.5 million over alleged hazardous waste violations...

 Sweden

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024