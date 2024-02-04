Left Menu

Alpine skiing-Swiss Yule claims record comeback win in slalom

"I thought, 'OK, it's warm weather, you have a perfect track,' so we can maybe go and fight for a top 10 or something, but I never dreamt about the win," Yule said. The temperature, which reached 10 degrees Celsius, also led to the earlier cancellation of the weekend's downhill races.

Reuters | Updated: 04-02-2024 21:18 IST | Created: 04-02-2024 21:18 IST
Alpine skiing-Swiss Yule claims record comeback win in slalom

Switzerland's Daniel Yule made history as the first skier to come from 30th after the first run to win a men's World Cup slalom race during Sunday's event in Chamonix. Yule secured the victory 0.16 seconds ahead of countryman Loic Meillard, while Noel Clement of France claimed third place, finishing 0.18 seconds off the pace.

Yule took advantage of being the first skier in the second run, racing down the pristine track in the French Alps before the warm weather softened the surface as the race progressed. "I thought, 'OK, it's warm weather, you have a perfect track,' so we can maybe go and fight for a top 10 or something, but I never dreamt about the win," Yule said.

The temperature, which reached 10 degrees Celsius, also led to the earlier cancellation of the weekend's downhill races. "It was warm when the sun came out, the slope suffered a bit more in the second run," Yule said. "I was definitely lucky but also I took my chance. In a career sometimes you get lucky, other times I've been on the unlucky side."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"He's afraid of people": Bilawal Bhutto takes swipe at Nawaz Sharif ahead of Feb 8 polls in Pakistan

"He's afraid of people": Bilawal Bhutto takes swipe at Nawaz Sharif ahead of...

 Pakistan
2
EXPLAINER: Paytm Payments Bank meltdown, its meaning

EXPLAINER: Paytm Payments Bank meltdown, its meaning

 India
3
Vijay Shekhar Sharma: From architect of fintech powerhouse to controversies

Vijay Shekhar Sharma: From architect of fintech powerhouse to controversies

 India
4
"Public gatherings have potential...": US cautions citizens against visiting Pak during polls

"Public gatherings have potential...": US cautions citizens against visiting...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024