India lose 0-1 to Bangladesh in SAFF U19 women's championships

India conceded a stoppage time goal to lose 0-1 to hosts and defending champions Bangladesh in their second round-robin match of the SAFF U-19 Women's Football Championship here on Sunday.

Sagorika scored the all-important goal for Bangladesh in the fourth minute of the added time at the BSSSMK Stadium.

While the win ensured Bangladesh's entry into the final of the four-team tournament as they now have six points from two matches, the defeat left India in a vulnerable position. India's chances of entering the final now depend on their last round-robin match against Nepal. India and Nepal have three points each but the Young Tigresses have the advantage of a superior goal difference thanks to their 10-0 win over Bhutan in the earlier match.

Bangladesh striker Sagorika followed up a long ball from skipper Afeida Khandaker on the counter to brush aside two defenders, before finding the net to give her side all the three points.

