India lose 0-1 to Bangladesh in SAFF U19 women's championships

India conceded a stoppage time goal to lose 0-1 to hosts and defending champions Bangladesh in their second round-robin match of the SAFF U-19 Womens Football Championship here on Sunday.Sagorika scored the all-important goal for Bangladesh in the fourth minute of the added time at the BSSSMK Stadium.While the win ensured Bangladeshs entry into the final of the four-team tournament as they now have six points from two matches, the defeat left India in a vulnerable position.

PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 04-02-2024 22:03 IST | Created: 04-02-2024 22:03 IST
India lose 0-1 to Bangladesh in SAFF U19 women's championships
India conceded a stoppage time goal to lose 0-1 to hosts and defending champions Bangladesh in their second round-robin match of the SAFF U-19 Women's Football Championship here on Sunday.

Sagorika scored the all-important goal for Bangladesh in the fourth minute of the added time at the BSSSMK Stadium.

While the win ensured Bangladesh's entry into the final of the four-team tournament as they now have six points from two matches, the defeat left India in a vulnerable position. India's chances of entering the final now depend on their last round-robin match against Nepal. India and Nepal have three points each but the Young Tigresses have the advantage of a superior goal difference thanks to their 10-0 win over Bhutan in the earlier match.

Bangladesh striker Sagorika followed up a long ball from skipper Afeida Khandaker on the counter to brush aside two defenders, before finding the net to give her side all the three points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

