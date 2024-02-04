Left Menu

Punjab Government offer class-I jobs to hockey players

The Punjab Government under the leadership of CM Bhagwant Maan provided appointment letters for the post of PCS to hockey players Gurjant Singh and Rupender Pal Singh on Sunday.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Government under the leadership of CM Bhagwant Maan provided appointment letters for the post of PCS to hockey players Gurjant Singh and Rupender Pal Singh on Sunday. This decision was taken to honour India's Men's Hockey Team which won Bronze medal at the Olympics after after 40 long years back in 2021.

The significance of the medal cannot be overemphasized enough. Having dominated world hockey from the 1920s to the 1980s, a period that saw them win eight golds, one silver and two bronze medals at the Olympics, Indian hockey's decline over the next four decades was perplexing. This was India's first podium finish at the Games since their gold-medal-winning run in the 1980 Moscow Olympics.

Gurjant asserted that our main focus was to win a medal in the Olympics and thought that it would open the gates to do a good job. "I was not thinking of the officer level. Our main focus was to win a medal in the Olympics which has not been won by India in the last 41 years. We thought that this medal would open the gates for us and it did after we came after winning a medal they offered us the jobs accordingly," Gurjant said to ANI.

Rupender stated that his family is happy as he has got the job and admitted that we have got the job because he won a medal in the Olympics. "My family is really happy as I have got the job. It's an achievement to win a medal in the Olympics and I am very happy after getting the PPS job. All of this has been done as we have won the medal and I think that the youth will get encouraged from this and bring more laurels in the future," Rupender said. (ANI)

