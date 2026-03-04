Historic Return: 16th Century Bronze Idol Journeys Back to India's Temple

The University of Oxford's Ashmolean Museum has marked a significant milestone by returning a 16th-century bronze idol to its rightful home in India. This sacred icon of Saint Thirumankai Alvar, acquired inadvertently in 1967, was discovered to have been stolen from Tamil Nadu's Shri Soundararaja Perumal temple following the efforts of an independent researcher.

The revelation spurred action by the museum, leading to its formal confirmation with the Indian High Commission in London. A landmark hand-over ceremony at India House epitomized this cultural restitution, acknowledged by Dr. Xa Sturgis, director of the Ashmolean Museum, as a crucial step towards integrity in preserving world art heritage.

The coordinated efforts saw involvement from international investigative entities, embodying a strong India-UK partnership against smuggling. Other artefacts, aided by global law enforcement collaboration, were also returned, with officials emphasizing the ongoing battle against illicit cultural property trade.