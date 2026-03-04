Left Menu

Historic Return: 16th Century Bronze Idol Journeys Back to India's Temple

The Ashmolean Museum has returned a 16th-century bronze idol to India. Acquired in 1967, it was found to have been stolen from Tamil Nadu's Soundararaja Perumal temple. Following provenance verification, the idol is returning, marking the museum's first such repatriation and showcasing India-UK cooperation against artefact smuggling.

Updated: 04-03-2026 09:03 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 09:03 IST
The University of Oxford's Ashmolean Museum has marked a significant milestone by returning a 16th-century bronze idol to its rightful home in India. This sacred icon of Saint Thirumankai Alvar, acquired inadvertently in 1967, was discovered to have been stolen from Tamil Nadu's Shri Soundararaja Perumal temple following the efforts of an independent researcher.

The revelation spurred action by the museum, leading to its formal confirmation with the Indian High Commission in London. A landmark hand-over ceremony at India House epitomized this cultural restitution, acknowledged by Dr. Xa Sturgis, director of the Ashmolean Museum, as a crucial step towards integrity in preserving world art heritage.

The coordinated efforts saw involvement from international investigative entities, embodying a strong India-UK partnership against smuggling. Other artefacts, aided by global law enforcement collaboration, were also returned, with officials emphasizing the ongoing battle against illicit cultural property trade.

