Soccer-Warnock appointed Aberdeen manager until end of season

Robson had been in charge since March 2023 after being caretaker for a second spell in January. "(Neil) has had an incredible career in management, not only in terms of volume of games and winning promotions, but also of coming into clubs at short notice and making an immediate impact," said Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack.

Reuters | Updated: 05-02-2024 18:51 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 18:51 IST
Aberdeen have appointed Neil Warnock as manager until the end of the season, the Scottish Premiership side said on Monday. Aberdeen parted ways with Barry Robson last week following a run of two draws and one defeat. Robson had been in charge since March 2023 after being caretaker for a second spell in January.

"(Neil) has had an incredible career in management, not only in terms of volume of games and winning promotions, but also of coming into clubs at short notice and making an immediate impact," said Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack. Warnock, 75, has coached a host of clubs including Leeds United, Crystal Palace and Queens Park Rangers in his near 45 year managerial career, with eight promotions.

Aberdeen are eighth with 25 points from 22 games. They visit second-placed Rangers on Tuesday.

