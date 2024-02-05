Left Menu

Raina-Bhosale crash out of doubles, Adkar loses in singles at Mumbai Open

Indian players endured a tough day as the doubles pair of Ankita Raina and Rutuja Bhosale crashed out along with Vaishnavi Adkar in singles, in the first round of the Mumbai Open, here on Monday.

Indian players endured a tough day as the doubles pair of Ankita Raina and Rutuja Bhosale crashed out along with Vaishnavi Adkar in singles, in the first round of the Mumbai Open, here on Monday. The pair of Raina and Bhosale lost to Hungary's Fanny Stollar and Great Britain's Naiktha Bains 6-3, 2-6, 8-10 in the first round at the Cricket Club of India here. The 19-year-old Adkar showed an impressive fight against South Korea's Sohyun Park, with the two players separated by at least 500 spots in the WTA rankings. The 841st-ranked Indian was originally slated to play against Himeno Sakatsume but the Japanese player was forced to pull out of the contest, which resulted in Adkar facing Park for her first-round game. Adkar took the second set before Park came out on top 6-2, 2-6, 6-1 in under two hours to emerge winner.

The 16-year-old Alina Korneeva, who trains at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Spain, defeated Frenchwoman Chloe Paquet 6-1, 6-3 to move into the second round.

The fifth seed Laura Pigossi (Brazil), sixth seed Darja Semneistaja (Latvia) and Arianna Hartono (the Netherlands) also won their respective first round games on Monday.

