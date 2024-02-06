Six teams qualify for summit round of Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition 2023

Six teams including Murthal Magnets and Palani Tuskers have made it to the summit round of the Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Pondicherry. Murthal Magnets finished the challenger round on top of the table with 49 points, while Palani Tuskers performed brilliantly to stay in the second position with a total of 46 points.

Aravalli Arrows, Panchala Pride, Vijayanagara Veers and Chola Veerans have also reached the summit round. They will now fight for the title in the knockout stage of the tournament, which is empowering India's budding kabaddi stars with a highly competitive platform and gives the next-gen players a chance to showcase their talent. It also grooms them for the biggest stage in Kabaddi. In addition to establishing a feasible career route in sports, the series aims to develop a broader set of skills in players by providing assistance in financial literacy, media training, and nutrition throughout their participation in the Yuva Kabaddi Series.

Periyar Panthers, Hampi Heroes, Himalayan Tahrs and Sindh Sonics have crashed out of the tournament after finishing outside the top six in the challenger round. The ongoing tournament has also witnessed some top-notch performances from the young players with Rohit Rathee of Murthal Magnets leading the statistics in the attacking department, amassing the highest 190 raid points and also having the most Super 10s to his name with 11. Murthal Magnets' Sonu Rathee is currently leading as the top defender with 74 tackle points followed by Aryan Kumar of Panchala Pride with 63 points and Aravalli Arrows' Chetan Choudhary, who has got 56 points due to his top defensive performances.

Rakesh Gowda of Hampi Heroes tops the super raids leaderboard with 15 super raids while Akash Malik of Himalayan Tahrs is at the forefront of the super tackles race with seven super tackles. The Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition 2023 is witnessing a total of 120 high-intensity matches with 240 players from 12 different states participating in the tournament.

The final of the exciting tournament will be played on 7 February. Fans can catch all the thrilling action Live on FanCode.(ANI)

