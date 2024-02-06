"The change of mindset and it's given me freedom": Australia batter Jake Fraser-McGurk

Young Australia opener Jake Fraser-McGurk talked about his attacking style of play that he showed in the third and final ODI of the three-match series played against West Indies on Tuesday. The youngster played a knock of 41 runs from just 18 balls which was laced by five fours and three sixes.

The 21-year-old asserted that the change of mindset has given him the freedom to play freely. "It's good to be able to have some self-belief if I get picked again. Was nice to know I could do it at the highest level. That's the way I've gone about it this year, that's the change of mindset and it's given me freedom. You can't go out there and do that by yourself, you need the backing of the coaches and I've had that," Fraser-McGurk said after winning the match.

He further talked about the knock he played in the last match of the series against West Indies. "Tried to work on getting my head towards the ball, didn't really get many balls in the same place today but really happy to go out there and get 40 today. You just try to make use of the powerplay and then do whatever the team needs. Will be nice to get through 10 overs and see what happens after that, might get a chance during the Marsh Cup," the right-hand batter added.

Coming to the match, while chasing a small target of 87 runs, Australian openers, Jake Fraser-McGurk and Josh Inglis started off the innings with an aggressive mindset and scored a magnificent partnership of 67 runs off just 27 balls before the former fell to Alzarri Joseph after playing a marvellous knock of 41 runs from just 18 balls which were laced by five fours and three sixes. Inglis on the other hand played an unbeaten knock of 35 runs from 16 balls which included four boundaries and a six. The game was finished inside seven overs.

For the Carribeans, one wicket each was taken by Joseph [3-0-30-1] and Oshane Thomas [0.5-0-7-1] in their respective spells. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)