AIFF releases competitions calendar for 2024-25 season

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Tuesday announced the competition calendar for season 2024-25. The AIFF Executive Committee approved the competition calendar.

"The nomination criteria for member associations have also been prepared to ensure a fair and consistent selection process," an AIFF statement said. The senior men's calendar is set to kick off with the Durand Cup in late July. The Indian Super League will begin in mid-September, the I-League in mid-October, the Indian Women's League in late October, IWL 2 in late January and I-League 2 in mid-January. All these senior leagues are set to finish by the end of April 2025. I-League 3, which will act as a qualifying tournament for I-League 2, will be held in August and September.

The Super Cup will run concurrently with the league season from October to mid-May. The AIFF Youth Leagues (U13/U15/U17) are set to have a nine-month calendar from September to May. As far as the national state tournaments are concerned, the season will begin with the Junior Boys and Junior Girls National Football Championship Tier 1 and Tier 2 in July, followed by the Sub-Junior Boys and Sub-Junior Girls National Football Championship Tier 1 and Tier 2 in August. The 29th Senior Women's National Football Championship will take place in September (Group Stage) and October (Final Round). The 78th National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy will be held in November (Group Stage) and December (Final Round).

The National Beach Soccer Championship will be held in February 2025, while the Men's Futsal Club Championship will take place in May 2025. The Nomination Criteria for Member Associations for the 2024-25 season of the IWL 2, I-League 3, the AIFF Youth Leagues (U13/U15/U17) and the Men's Futsal Club Championship have also been released.

To be eligible for nominating clubs in the IWL 2, the member associations are required to conduct a league with at least six teams (minimum of 10 matches per team). To be eligible for nominating clubs in the I-League 3, the member associations are required to conduct a league with at least eight teams (minimum of 14 matches per team).

To be eligible for nominating clubs in the AIFF Youth Leagues, the member associations are required to conduct a league with six to eight teams (10-14 matches per team). The duration of the matches will be the usual 90 minutes for U15 and U17, and 50 minutes for U13. It is mandatory to register all leagues on the Competition Management System (CMS). The deadline for nomination is June 7, 2024. The member associations should organise additional competitions to meet the nomination criteria if such competitions have already been conducted and do not meet the prescribed nomination criteria. The member associations can nominate teams other than the champions if the champions have already secured a spot in the AIFF competitions by any other qualification.

The AIFF Competitions Calendar 2024-25: -Durand Cup: July 26 - August 31, 2024.-I-League 3: August 1 - September 30, 2024.-AIFF Youth Leagues (U13/U15/U17): September 1, 2024 - May 31, 2025.-Indian Super League: September 14, 2024 - April 30, 2025.-I-League: October 19, 2024 - April 30, 2025.-Indian Women's League: October 25, 2024 - April 30, 2025.-IWL 2: January 25 - April 30, 2025.-I-League 2: January 15 - April 30, 2025.-Super Cup: October 1, 2024 - May 15, 2025.-Junior Boys National Football Championship Tier 1 and Tier 2: July 15 - July 31, 2024.-Junior Girls National Football Championship Tier 1 and Tier 2: July 15 - July 31, 2024.-Sub-Junior Boys National Football Championship Tier 1 and Tier 2: August 5 - August 31, 2024.-Sub-Junior Girls National Football Championship Tier 1 and Tier 2: August 5 - August 31, 2024.-29th Senior Women's National Football Championship Group Stage: September 1 - September 15, 2024.-29th Senior Women's National Football Championship Final Round: October 1 - October 15, 2024.-78th National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy Group Stage: November 5 - November 15, 2024.-78th National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy Final Round: December 1 - December 15, 2024.-National Beach Soccer Championship: February 1 - February 20, 2025.-AIFF Men's Futsal Club Championship: May 1 - May 20, 2025. (ANI)

