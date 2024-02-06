ICC rankings: Australia's Beth Mooney close to top spot in both white-ball formats

In-form Australian Beth Mooney climbed one step closer to holding the top spot in batters ranking in both white-ball formats after she made significant gains in the latest ICC Women's ODI Batter Rankings. Mooney just surpassed Tahlia McGrath for the No.1 T20I ranking last week, and the left-hander now has her sights set on England's Nat Sciver-Brunt at the top of the ODI list, having risen to third in the new rankings.

The Australian was at her magnificent best, contributing an unbeaten 52 in Australia's resounding eight-wicket victory over South Africa in the first ODI in Adelaide, and was rewarded by moving up one spot and within striking distance of Sciver-Brunt at the top of the ODI batter rankings. Marizanne Kapp, an experienced South African all-rounder, scored a half-century for the Proteas in the same match, moving up two places to seventh on the ODI batters rankings, while a couple of Australis' finest performers also advanced on the ODI bowlers list.

Star all-rounder Ash Gardner took a wicket in five clean overs against the Proteas, moving up two spots to fourth behind England's Sophie Ecclestone, while colleague Kim Garth leaps four places to joint 38th following a two-wicket haul in a Player of the Match performance. Ellyse Perry of Australia scored an unbeaten 16 and took Tazmin Brits' key wicket against South Africa, moving up one spot to equal 11th on the list of ODI all-rounders, while Nadine de Klerk moved up three spots to 24th after contributing 18 with the bat and one wicket with the ball.

Following Ireland's 5-0 series whitewash of Zimbabwe, the current T20I rankings saw some movement, with European duo Orla Prendergast and Laura Delany making the most significant advances. Prendergast rose eight places to 38th on the T20I batter rankings and four spots to 15th on the all-rounders list after 183 runs and four wickets in the series, while Delany rose eight places to 48th in the bowling category after eight wickets at an average of 8.75. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)