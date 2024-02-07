Rugby-France's Willemse to miss next two Six Nations games after suspension

Left Menu

France lock Paul Willemse will miss their Six Nations games against Scotland and Italy after receiving a four-week suspension following his red card against Ireland. Willemse was sent off following his second high hit of the night around the half-hour mark in the 38-17 loss against Ireland in their Six Nations opener on Friday. He will miss Saturday's game against Scotland at Murrayfield as well their game at home to Italy on Feb. 25.

France lock Paul Willemse will miss their Six Nations games against Scotland and Italy after receiving a four-week suspension following his red card against Ireland. Willemse was sent off following his second high hit of the night around the half-hour mark in the 38-17 loss against Ireland in their Six Nations opener on Friday.

He will miss Saturday's game against Scotland at Murrayfield as well their game at home to Italy on Feb. 25. "Mitigating factors were applied by the Committee reducing the six-week entry point by two weeks, resulting in a sanction of four weeks for this offence," an independent disciplinary committee said on Tuesday.

Willemse was sin-binned after seven minutes when his shoulder connected with Andrew Porter's head. He received his second yellow card and was sent off for a high tackle on Caelan Doris. He will be able to return for France's game in Wales on March. 10. They round off their campaign at home to England the following week.

 

