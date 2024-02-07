Left Menu

Soccer-Leverkusen score last-gasp winner to beat VfB Stuttgart 3-2 in German Cup

Tah was left completely unmarked to head in from close range and complete the comeback for the Bundesliga leaders after they had twice cancelled out Stuttgart goals. Leverkusen, who face Bayern Munich in the league on Saturday, maintained their unbeaten run across all competitions this season.

Bayer Leverkusen twice came from a goal down and scored a 90th-minute winner through Jonathan Tah as they snatched a 3-2 victory over VfB Stuttgart on Tuesday to reach the German Cup semi-finals. Tah was left completely unmarked to head in from close range and complete the comeback for the Bundesliga leaders after they had twice cancelled out Stuttgart goals.

Leverkusen, who face Bayern Munich in the league on Saturday, maintained their unbeaten run across all competitions this season. Fortuna Dusseldorf and Kaiserslautern are already through to the last four while Saarbruecken face Borussia Moenchengladbach in the remaining quarter-final on Wednesday.

