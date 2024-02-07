Left Menu

Mallorca and Real Sociedad draw 0-0 in first leg of Copa del Rey semifinals

We did more to deserve the win but in the end we couldnt get the ball to go in. The second leg will be on Feb. 18 in Basque Country.Sociedad is trying to return to the Copa final for the first time since it beat rival Athletic Bilbao to lift the trophy in 2019-20.Mallorca, partly owned by Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr and former NBA great Steve Nash, won the Copa in 2003 but hadnt made it to the semifinals since 2009.

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 07-02-2024 09:34 IST | Created: 07-02-2024 09:34 IST
Mallorca and Real Sociedad draw 0-0 in first leg of Copa del Rey semifinals
  • Country:
  • Spain

Mallorca and Real Sociedad drew 0-0 in a lackluster first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals.

Neither team had many significant scoring chances at Son Moix Stadium in the Balearic Islands. Sociedad was slightly closer to breaking the deadlock in a match in which the hosts ended with no attempts on target.

"They have a quality team, that is playing in the Champions League, so I'm satisfied with the result," Mallorca coach Javier Aguirre said. "Of course we would have liked to win, but it wasn't easy. The series remains open." Mallorca's best chance was a shot by Abdón Prats that missed just wide in the 51st minute. Sociedad came close with Umar Sadiq's close-range attempt that went over the crossbar in the 71st after a cross by Japan international Takefusa Kubo.

"If you look at the second half, we deserved a better result," Sociedad coach Imanol Alguacil said. "We did more to deserve the win but in the end we couldn't get the ball to go in." The second leg will be on Feb. 18 in Basque Country.

Sociedad is trying to return to the Copa final for the first time since it beat rival Athletic Bilbao to lift the trophy in 2019-20.

Mallorca, partly owned by Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr and former NBA great Steve Nash, won the Copa in 2003 but hadn't made it to the semifinals since 2009. Its last appearance in the final was 2003 when it beat Recreativo Huelva.

Mallorca, which had eliminated Girona in the Copa quarterfinals, sits just outside the relegation zone in the Spanish league.

Sociedad has drawn its last three matches 0-0. It is sixth in the Spanish league and will play Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16 of the Champions League.

The first leg of the other semifinal will be played on Wednesday with Atletico Madrid hosting Athletic.

Atletico is playing in the last four of the Copa for the first time in seven seasons and is seeking its first title since 2013. Athletic eliminated Barcelona to reach the semifinals for the fifth straight season. The Basque Country club last won the competition in 1984.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA finds control lapses at Catalent plant being sold to Novo; US Senate Democrats grill pharma CEOs on drug prices and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA finds control lapses at Catalent plant being sol...

 Global
2
Sneha Singh takes 2-shot lead over Hitaashee in opening round of 4th leg of WPGT

Sneha Singh takes 2-shot lead over Hitaashee in opening round of 4th leg of ...

 India
3
EXPLAINER-Why Indonesia's parliamentary election matters

EXPLAINER-Why Indonesia's parliamentary election matters

 Global
4
Trump brings fight to stay on ballot to US Supreme Court

Trump brings fight to stay on ballot to US Supreme Court

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024