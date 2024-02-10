Left Menu

Cardoso leads Real Betis to victory over Cadiz in La Liga

U.S. midfielder Johnny Cardoso turned in a man-of-the-match performance to help Real Betis beat Cadiz 2-0 and move into sixth place in the Spanish league on Friday.Cadiz has gone 20 league games without a win since Sept.

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 10-02-2024 09:34 IST | Created: 10-02-2024 09:34 IST
Cardoso leads Real Betis to victory over Cadiz in La Liga
  • Country:
  • Spain

U.S. midfielder Johnny Cardoso turned in a man-of-the-match performance to help Real Betis beat Cadiz 2-0 and move into sixth place in the Spanish league on Friday.

Cadiz has gone 20 league games without a win since Sept. 1. Even so, Cadiz was third from bottom in the league. Betis leapfrogged Real Sociedad and Valencia into sixth.

Betis was missing its top goal-scorer Isco, out for several weeks with a thigh injury, but his absence was barely noticed as the visitor took the lead after five minutes. Cardoso won the ball on the right flank and his cut back was swept home first time by Willian José.

Pablo Fornals made it 2-0 less than a minute into the second half when he curled a superb left-foot strike past the outstretched hand of Jeremias Ledesma.

Cardoso's assist capped another good performance since he signed from Brazilian club Internacional in January.

'Johnny had a good game,'' coach Manuel Pellegrini said.

Real Madrid tops La Liga, two points ahead of Girona. They meet on Saturday at the Santiago Bernabeu. AP KHS KHS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna shares slide on concerns over drop in RSV vaccine efficacy; Bayer CEO says company stands behind glyphosate and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna shares slide on concerns over drop in RSV vacci...

 Global
2
Sneha Singh holds off Hitaashee Bakshi to score 2nd win of 2024 at 4th leg of WPGT

Sneha Singh holds off Hitaashee Bakshi to score 2nd win of 2024 at 4th leg o...

 India
3
Ex-Indonesia leader Megawati advises cabinet not to quit amid criticism of Jokowi

Ex-Indonesia leader Megawati advises cabinet not to quit amid criticism of J...

 Indonesia
4
Science News Roundup: Mongolia in talks with SpaceX to launch first national satellite; Saturn's 'Death Star' moon has a hidden secret - a subsurface ocean and more

Science News Roundup: Mongolia in talks with SpaceX to launch first national...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024