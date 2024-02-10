Left Menu

Wildcard Entry: Ramkumar Ramanathan set to make a thrilling comeback at Bengaluru Open

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-02-2024 17:47 IST | Created: 10-02-2024 17:47 IST
Wildcard Entry: Ramkumar Ramanathan set to make a thrilling comeback at Bengaluru Open

Ramkumar Ramanathan, India's second-highest-ranked player, was on Saturday granted a wild card entry into the singles main draw of the Bengaluru Open, starting February 12.

Ramkumar, who led India in the recent Davis Cup clash against Pakistan, had lost in the first round of the ongoing Chennai ATP Challenger and the opportunity will give him a chance to do well on home soil.

Ramkumar has reached the singles final on the ATP Challenger circuit seven times, winning his lone title in Manama, Bahrain, in November 2021.

Interestingly, Ramkumar had won his seventh and last doubles Challenger title in Bengaluru with compatriot Saketh Myneni, two years back. ''I am extremely happy and grateful that Bengaluru Open has granted me the singles main draw wild card. I am looking forward to the tournament. Bengaluru has always been a happy hunting ground for me and I have had many special memories here. ''I just want to thank the entire organisation for trusting me. Let the best player win. I am going to give my best,'' said Ramkumar, ranked 459. The Bengaluru Open will be the third Challenger tournament of the season for Ramkumar, who made the Nonthaburi event in January through Qualifiers.

''Ramkumar is a terrific talent and played a crucial role in ensuring India's victory in Davis Cup Tie against Pakistan recently. He recently Won two ITF M25 World Tennis Tour events in Karnataka on his comeback and we are proud to have him in the Main draw of the Bengaluru Open which he totally deserves. His wild card makes the Indian presence stronger and we wish him the best,'' Tournament Director Sunil Yajaman said.

The organisers have also awarded wild card entries to Prajwal Dev and his partner Siddhant Banthia in the doubles main draw along with the team of Manish Sureshkumar and Sai Karteek Reddy.

''We have also decided to give wild card entries to two Indian pairs in our endeavour to support the country's players,'' Yajaman added.

''We have also decided to give wild card entries to two Indian pairs in our endeavour to support the country's players,'' Yajaman added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna shares slide on concerns over drop in RSV vaccine efficacy; Bayer CEO says company stands behind glyphosate and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna shares slide on concerns over drop in RSV vacci...

 Global
2
Sneha Singh holds off Hitaashee Bakshi to score 2nd win of 2024 at 4th leg of WPGT

Sneha Singh holds off Hitaashee Bakshi to score 2nd win of 2024 at 4th leg o...

 India
3
Ex-Indonesia leader Megawati advises cabinet not to quit amid criticism of Jokowi

Ex-Indonesia leader Megawati advises cabinet not to quit amid criticism of J...

 Indonesia
4
Science News Roundup: Mongolia in talks with SpaceX to launch first national satellite; Saturn's 'Death Star' moon has a hidden secret - a subsurface ocean and more

Science News Roundup: Mongolia in talks with SpaceX to launch first national...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024