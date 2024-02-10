Left Menu

Rugby-Late change for Scotland as Paterson debuts against France

Harry Paterson will make his senior international debut at fullback after Scotland were forced into a late change to their starting lineup ahead of Saturday’s Six Nations Championship clash with France at Murrayfield. Paterson, 22, is a former junior international and has also played rugby sevens for the Scots. The match in Edinburgh will kick off at 1415 GMT.

Harry Paterson will make his senior international debut at fullback after Scotland were forced into a late change to their starting lineup ahead of Saturday's Six Nations Championship clash with France at Murrayfield. Wing Kyle Steyn has dropped out of the team with his wife in labour and due to give birth.

That has necessitated a move from fullback to wing for Kyle Rowe, with Paterson taking the latter's place in the side. Paterson, 22, is a former junior international and has also played rugby sevens for the Scots.

The match in Edinburgh will kick off at 1415 GMT. Revised Scotland team:

15-Harry Paterson, 14-Kyle Rowe, 13-Huw Jones, 12-Sione Tuipulotu, 11-Duhan van der Merwe, 10-Finn Russell (co-captain), 9-Ben White; 1-Pierre Schoeman, 2-George Turner, 3-Zander Fagerson, 4-Grant Gilchrist, 5-Scott Cummings, 6-Matt Fagerson, 7-Rory Darge (co-captain), 8-Jack Dempsey Replacements: 16-Ewan Ashman, 17-Alec Hepburn, 18-Elliot Millar-Mills, 19-Sam Skinner, 20-Andy Christie, 21-George Horne, 22-Ben Healy, 23-Cameron Redpath

