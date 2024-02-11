Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NHL roundup: Evander Kane lifts Oilers past Ducks

Evander Kane collected his eighth career hat trick and Leon Draisaitl scored the third-period, go-ahead goal in a two-point game as the visiting Edmonton Oilers earned a 5-3 comeback victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday. Zach Hyman scored a goal and Connor McDavid notched three assists -- giving him 12 points in a five-game streak -- as the Oilers returned to the win column after seeing their 16-game winning streak snapped their previous outing in Las Vegas. Goalie Calvin Pickard made 24 saves for his fifth consecutive victory.

Reports: Ryan Grubb exits Alabama to be Seahawks' OC

Ryan Grubb, who recently agreed to become Alabama's offensive coordinator, reportedly changed his mind and is heading back to Seattle for a new job. Grubb, the University of Washington's offensive coordinator the past two years, will take over that job with the Seattle Seahawks, ESPN and NFL.com reported Friday night.

NFL-'Records will be set': Americans bet big on Super Bowl 58

The sports gambling industry is preparing for a record-breaking inflow of money as Americans bet on Sunday's Super Bowl in Las Vegas. A record 67.8 million American adults are expected to bet a combined $23.1 billion on the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, the American Gaming Association said this week.

Soccer-Afif nets penalty hat-trick as Qatar beat Jordan to retain Asian Cup crown

Qatar successfully defended their Asian Cup crown after beating Jordan 3-1 on Saturday at Lusail Stadium where Akram Afif converted three penalties as the hosts won their second continental title. Jordan were playing in their first Asian Cup final and seeking their first major trophy, but it was Qatar who prevailed in front of 86,492 fans including Qatar's ruler Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

Biden to skip traditional Super Bowl interview for second year

U.S. President Joe Biden will skip the traditional pre-game interview with the CBS television network before Sunday's Super Bowl, which is expected to become the most-watched American football game ever. It is the second year in a row that Biden has opted out of the interview.

NFL-Las Vegas party scene peaks ahead of Super Bowl

Las Vegas, the premier party town in the U.S., is relishing its role as a first-time Super Bowl host, welcoming fans from all over the country eager to be part of America's biggest sporting event. Traffic on the Las Vegas Strip has been at a near standstill in recent nights as an influx of several hundred thousand football fanatics descend on the city in anticipation of the title clash between San Francisco and Kansas City.

NFL-Super Bowl headliners Chiefs and 49ers ready to take centre stage

When Las Vegas was awarded the Super Bowl, the hype machine automatically kicked into overdrive. After all, what could possibly top putting America's biggest sporting party in the U.S. party capital?

NFL-NFL eyes super-sized global audience for Big Game

Sunday's Super Bowl is expected to shatter viewership records in the U.S. and with an assist from the federal government, could be the most watched NFL game ever around the world. The highly-anticipated match up between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs will be shown in 190 countries and is getting a boost from the U.S. State Department, which is hosting watch parties in more than 30 overseas locations.

NFL-Veterans and NFL team up to tackle election worker shortage

Veterans and the National Football League have teamed up to address the shortage of election workers and are using the buzz around Sunday's Super Bowl to advance their cause in a critical election year. "2024 Vet the Vote" was founded by a group of veterans alarmed by the shortage of poll workers, a gap that reached about 120,000 volunteers during the 2022 election, according to federal data.

NBA roundup: Domantas Sabonis carries Kings past Nuggets

Domantas Sabonis had 17 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists for his 16th triple-double of the season, Malik Monk scored 23 points off the bench and the host Sacramento Kings cruised to a 135-106 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Friday. Sabonis leads the NBA in triple-doubles this season, breaking a tie with Nuggets star Nikola Jokic, who had 23 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in the loss.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)