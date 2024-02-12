Left Menu

McTominay secures last-minute victory for Man United against Aston Villa in Premier League

Instead, the battle for fourth place behind Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal is heating up.Tottenham is in fourth place on 47 points, one ahead of Villa and six more than United.Villa has lost its last three home games.AP APA APA

PTI | Birmingham | Updated: 12-02-2024 09:54 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 09:54 IST
McTominay secures last-minute victory for Man United against Aston Villa in Premier League
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Rasmus Hojlund scored for the fifth straight Premier League game and Scott McTominay headed home a late winner as Manchester United beat Aston Villa 2-1 to ignite its Champions League qualification hopes.

Only five points separates United in sixth and Villa in fifth after McTominay met Diogo Dalot's cross with a powerful header in the 86th minute to seal a third straight league victory for the visitors.

Hojlund steered in a close-range finish in the 17th minute off Harry Maguire's downward header at a corner to put United in front at Villa Park. Douglas Luiz equalized in the 67th.

Villa would have jumped to fourth place and moved 11 points clear of United with a win. Instead, the battle for fourth place behind Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal is heating up.

Tottenham is in fourth place on 47 points, one ahead of Villa and six more than United.

Villa has lost its last three home games.(AP) APA APA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thousands of supporters of presidential candidates storm streets in Indonesia as nation gears up for polls

Thousands of supporters of presidential candidates storm streets in Indonesi...

 Indonesia
2
World News Roundup: US Senate faces new test on Ukraine aid bill; Zelenskiy appoints ex-deputy defence minister Pavliuk as new ground forces chief and more

World News Roundup: US Senate faces new test on Ukraine aid bill; Zelenskiy ...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden to skip traditional Super Bowl interview for second year; Trump-backing US Senate Republicans souring on longtime leader McConnell and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden to skip traditional Super Bowl interview for...

 Global
4
Demystifying Micellar Water: Your Go-To Guide to Understanding its Benefits and Mechanism

Demystifying Micellar Water: Your Go-To Guide to Understanding its Benefits ...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024