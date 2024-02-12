"Woke up with a funny feeling that I could get a century": Maxwell following record-equalling ton against WI

Following his record-equalling fifth T20I century against West Indies in the second T20I, Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell revealed that he woke up with a feeling that he was going to get a century and that he was not originally supposed to play this match. 'The Big Show' Maxwell's record-breaking run in white-ball cricket continued and his century helped Australia take a 2-0 unassailable lead in the three-match series beating the Windies by 34 runs at Adelaide.

"I woke up this morning and I just had a funny feeling," Maxwell said after equalling Indian skipper Rohit Sharma's record of T20I centuries as quoted by cricket.com.au. "I do not get it (century) very often, and especially batting middle-order you do not get it often. But I just got a good look at their (West Indies) attack last game in Hobart, and felt like I got a good read of what they were bowling."

"I was disappointed getting out there in the same sort of scenario - short square boundaries with the ground quite similar, and another good wicket. So I felt like I had missed out again, and I said 'you know what, I cannot let this opportunity slip'." "I said when I arrived (at Adelaide Oval) 'I feel like someone is getting a hundred tonight', and when I woke up this morning I felt like I was getting one. But you have still got to get the time and opportunity, and the time was probably perfect," he concluded.

Maxwell said that previous plans to have his parents watch him in action in Adelaide and also having them visit Barossa Valley ended in a disaster. The most recent of these was in November 2022, when Maxwell broke his fibula following a freak accident at a friend's party, which sidelined him for the rest of the summer. But this time, he was able to play in front of their parents and had specially requested the selectors to let him play the game because his parents were going to catch him in action live from the stadium. Initially, he was not supposed to play but his request was agreed to by the selectors and team management.

"Adelaide trips have been a little bit cursed for our family," said Maxwell. "The last time they tried to book a trip to Adelaide I broke my leg, and while I was laying on the ground at my friend's place I called my mum and told her she should probably cancel her Adelaide trip. She was one of the first phone calls I made while I was in a bit of pain."

"Originally I was supposed to not be playing tonight, and I was going to be rested (but) I talked them into it (saying) 'I would not mind playing this one, my family is going to be here'. So they (Australia team management) changed their mind which was nice." "I just thought 'imagine if I was rested for this game, they have made the effort to come over here', but they had a Barossa tour yesterday so they are very happy," he concluded.

Coming to the match. Quick knocks from Mitchell Marsh (29 in 12 balls with three fours and two sixes) and David Warner (22 in 19 balls with three fours and a six) along with a 95-run stand between Maxwell and Tim David (31* in 14 balls, with two fours and two sixes) helped Australia post 241/4 in 20 overs. In the run chase of 242, skipper Rovman Powell (63 in 36 balls, with five fours and four sixes) and Andre Russell (37 in 16 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) tried their best to win it for the Windies, but they ran out of partners and were restricted to 207/9 in their 20 overs, losing by 34 runs.

Marcus Stoinis (3/36) was the lead bowler for Aussies. Spencer Johnson and Josh Hazlewood took two wickets while Adam Zampa and Jason Behrendorff took one each. (ANI)

