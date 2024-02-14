Left Menu

Copa Libertadores final to be held in Buenos Aires in November, venue selection to be determined

Brazilian clubs have won every title since 2019.In 2018, Argentine clubs River Plate and Boca Juniors played for the Copa Libertadores trophy in Madrid because of fan violence in Buenos Aires. River won the title that year.

PTI | Buenosaires | Updated: 14-02-2024 09:23 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 09:23 IST
Copa Libertadores final to be held in Buenos Aires in November, venue selection to be determined

Buenos Aires will host this year's Copa Libertadores final in November, although a stadium for the match has yet to be selected, South American soccer body CONMEBOL said.

It will be the first time the Argentine capital will host the Copa Libertadores final since the competition switched to a single-match format in 2019.

CONMEBOL President Alejandro Dominguez said on social media on Tuesday that the decision was an acknowledgement of ''the great work" of Argentina's soccer federation.

Argentina is the reigning Copa America and World Cup champion but its teams have struggled to do well in the South American club competition. Brazilian clubs have won every title since 2019.

In 2018, Argentine clubs River Plate and Boca Juniors played for the Copa Libertadores trophy in Madrid because of fan violence in Buenos Aires. River won the title that year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia goes to polls tomorrow as it seeks to enter new phase amid concerns

Indonesia goes to polls tomorrow as it seeks to enter new phase amid concern...

 Indonesia
2
Cong govt has turned Karnataka into "goonda rajya", alleges BJP as sparks fly in Assembly

Cong govt has turned Karnataka into "goonda rajya", alleges BJP as sparks fl...

 India
3
BRIEF-Tesla Raises Price Of Model Y Vehicles In Germany - Website

BRIEF-Tesla Raises Price Of Model Y Vehicles In Germany - Website

 Global
4
Samsung completes Open RAN conformance and interoperability testing with Verizon

Samsung completes Open RAN conformance and interoperability testing with Ver...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024