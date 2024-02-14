Disappointing Start for Home Favorite Diego Schwartzman at Argentina Open

Former champion Diego Schwartzman was eliminated in the opening round of the Argentina Open, losing 2-6, 6-1, 6-4 to Daniel Elahi Galán of Colombia.

Schwartzman, who is from Argentina, won the clay-court tournament in Buenos Aires in 2021 and lost the following year's final to Norwegian Casper Ruud. But he struggled for form in 2023, falling out of the top 100 in the rankings, and failed to qualify for this year's Australian Open. Galán will face another Argentine in the next round, sixth-seeded Tomás Martin Etcheverry.

Earlier, Federico Coria of Argentina advanced to the second round by beating Sebastian Ofner of Austria 7-5, 4-6, 7-5. He will next face second-seeded Cameron Norrie, last year's runner-up.

Defending champion and top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz had a bye into the second round and will face Camilo Carabelli on Thursday, after the Argentine beat Peru's Juan Pablo Varillas 7-6 (5), 6-4.

The No. 2-ranked Alcaraz will also play at the Rio Open later this month in Brazil.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)