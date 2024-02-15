Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

49ers fire defensive coordinator Steve Wilks

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan announced Wednesday that he has fired defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, three days after the team's loss in the Super Bowl. Shanahan's announcement comes one day after saying he expected "all our coaches to be back." It also comes the same day as the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory parade.

Hawks G Trae Young fined $35K for gesture

The NBA fined Hawks guard Trae Young $35,000 on Wednesday for directing an "inappropriate and unprofessional gesture" toward an official. The incident occurred with 3:58 remaining in the fourth quarter of Atlanta's 136-126 home loss against the Chicago Bulls on Monday.

NBA roundup: Suns hold off Kings

Devin Booker hit a go-ahead 17-footer with 2:37 remaining, Royce O'Neale hit a 3-pointer to extend the lead with 47.2 seconds to go and the Phoenix Suns survived a frantic finish to defeat the visiting Sacramento Kings 130-125 on Tuesday. Kevin Durant had 28 points, Booker added 25 and Eric Gordon supplied 23 for the Suns, who prevailed despite losing star Bradley Beal to a left hamstring injury in the first quarter.

IndyCar 2024 finale moved from Nashville streets to oval

There will be a new look for the 2024 IndyCar Series season finale, with the circuit moving its last race of the season off the streets of Nashville and into the Nashville Superspeedway. The 17-race series will begin with a street race at St. Petersburg, Fla., on March 10, with the Indianapolis 500 on May 26 as the fifth race of the season. The Music City Grand Prix at Nashville is set for Sept. 15.

Bruins G Linus Ullmark fined $5K for high-sticking

The NHL fined Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark $5,000 on Wednesday for high-sticking Tampa Bay Lightning forward Michael Eyssimont. The incident occurred during Tampa Bay's 3-2 shootout win Tuesday night in Boston.

Astros name Josh Hader closer, Ryan Pressly setup man

New Houston Astros manager Joe Espada announced Wednesday that newly acquired Josh Hader will be the team's closer this season, bumping Ryan Pressly to a setup role. Espada made the announcement on the first day of Houston's spring training workouts.

Gunfire mars Kansas City Super Bowl victory rally, one killed, up to 15 wounded

A blast of gunfire killed one person and wounded as many as 15 outside a landmark railroad station in Kansas City, Missouri, where the NFL champion Chiefs were celebrating their Super Bowl victory, sending crowds of fans scurrying for safety.

Police Chief Stacey Graves told a press conference that two suspects were in custody. Police earlier said the two were armed. She said one shooting victim had been killed and that 10 to 15 people in all had been struck by gunfire.

Three-time World Series champion Don Gullett dies

Former major league left-hander Don Gullett, who was with the Cincinnati Reds for seven of his nine seasons and helped win three World Series titles for two clubs, died Wednesday. He was 73. No cause of death was reported.

NHL roundup: Connor McDavid dishes 6 assists

Connor McDavid dished out a career-high six assists and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had two goals and a helper as the Edmonton Oilers downed the visiting Detroit Red Wings 8-4 on Tuesday night. It was the second six-point game of McDavid's career. McDavid now has 603 career assists, reaching the 600-assist mark in the fourth-fewest games in NHL history (616). Only Wayne Gretzky (416 games), Mario Lemieux (514) and Bobby Orr (608) have accomplished the feat quicker.

Motor racing-Norris optimistic McLaren can beat dominant Red Bull

McLaren's Lando Norris said he was optimistic Formula One champions Red Bull and Max Verstappen could be beaten this season but doing it repeatedly would be another matter. Red Bull won 21 of 22 races last year in the most dominant of championships, with only Ferrari's Carlos Sainz denying them a clean sweep, and triple world champion Verstappen triumphant a record 19 times.

