Left Menu

Bologna's Champions League aspirations soar after a convincing 2-0 victory against Fiorentina

PTI | Bologna | Updated: 15-02-2024 09:55 IST | Created: 15-02-2024 09:55 IST
Bologna's Champions League aspirations soar after a convincing 2-0 victory against Fiorentina
  • Country:
  • Italy

Bologna's hopes of qualifying for the Champions League were boosted by a 2-0 win over regional rival Fiorentina in Serie A.

Riccardo Orsolini scored his fifth goal of 2024 in the derby dell'Appennino, Jens Odgaard sealed it five minutes into stoppage time and Bologna moved up to fifth place, level on points with fourth-placed Atalanta.

Fiorentina remained eighth.

The game was rescheduled from last month when Fiorentina went to Saudi Arabia to the play in the four-team Italian Super Cup. Fiorentina was beaten 3-0 by Napoli in the semifinals.

Orsolini scored early on after dribbling by a defender and rolling in a shot, then had another potential goal waved off following a VAR check for offside. By redirecting in a cross in the final minutes, Odgaard became the first player to score in each of his first two matches for Bologna in the top division since Roberto Baggio in 1997-98.

Odgaard, on loan from Dutch club AZ Alkmaar, also scored the final goal in Bologna's 4-0 win over Lecce on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesian defence chief linked to past rights abuses claims victory in presidential election

Indonesian defence chief linked to past rights abuses claims victory in pres...

 Indonesia
2
London stocks rise on softer inflation data

London stocks rise on softer inflation data

 Global
3
South Korea's Yoon delays trip to Germany, Denmark ahead of election

South Korea's Yoon delays trip to Germany, Denmark ahead of election

 South Korea
4
Health News Roundup: FDA warns online vendors selling misbranded weight-loss, diabetes drugs; US CDC plans to drop five-day COVID isolation guidelines - Washington Post and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns online vendors selling misbranded weight-loss...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024