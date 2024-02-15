Bologna's Champions League aspirations soar after a convincing 2-0 victory against Fiorentina

Bologna's hopes of qualifying for the Champions League were boosted by a 2-0 win over regional rival Fiorentina in Serie A.

Riccardo Orsolini scored his fifth goal of 2024 in the derby dell'Appennino, Jens Odgaard sealed it five minutes into stoppage time and Bologna moved up to fifth place, level on points with fourth-placed Atalanta.

Fiorentina remained eighth.

The game was rescheduled from last month when Fiorentina went to Saudi Arabia to the play in the four-team Italian Super Cup. Fiorentina was beaten 3-0 by Napoli in the semifinals.

Orsolini scored early on after dribbling by a defender and rolling in a shot, then had another potential goal waved off following a VAR check for offside. By redirecting in a cross in the final minutes, Odgaard became the first player to score in each of his first two matches for Bologna in the top division since Roberto Baggio in 1997-98.

Odgaard, on loan from Dutch club AZ Alkmaar, also scored the final goal in Bologna's 4-0 win over Lecce on Sunday.

