PGTI Players Championship 2024: Arjun Prasad stretches lead to three shots in round two

Arjun Prasad kept up the intensity with a five-under 65 in round two to stretch his lead to three shots at a total of 13-under 127 at the PGTI Players Championship 2024 presented by Tollygunge Club, the PGTI's season-opener

ANI | Updated: 15-02-2024 16:04 IST | Created: 15-02-2024 16:04 IST
Indian golfer Arjun Prasad in action during Round 2 of PGTI Players Championship 2024 at Tollygunge Club (Image: PGTI). Image Credit: ANI
Delhi's Arjun Prasad kept up the intensity with a five-under 65 in round two to stretch his lead to three shots at a total of 13-under 127 at the PGTI Players Championship 2024 presented by Tollygunge Club, the PGTI's season-opener. Rahil Gangjee (65), rookie Stepan Danek (66) of the Czech Republic and defending champion Sachin Baisoya (67), were tied in second place at 10-under 130.

The cut was declared at two-under 138. Fifty-six professionals cut. Arjun Prasad (62-65) grinded it out on the back nine with a birdie and a bogey each as the conditions were not as suitable for scoring early in the morning. Prasad, who turned 25 a couple of days back, then reeled off a string of five birdies on the front nine to consolidate his position at the top of the leaderboard.

On the front nine, Arjun's birdies featured two 10-feet conversions and his second chip-in of the tournament which came on the fourth. Arjun said, "Teeing off in the first group of the morning session, the conditions I encountered today were quite different from round one. It was playing very heavy and the ball was not travelling as much for me as it did on Tuesday.

"On the back nine, I kept myself in play and hung in there. I then got my game going on the front nine. I've had a good feel around the greens so far and have been able to get my wedges close. I'm quite confident with my wedges at the moment and that reflects in my score," he said according to a release. Reigning champion Sachin Baisoya's round of 67 included four birdies and a bogey.

Rahil Gangjee went error-free as he sank an eagle and three birdies in his second straight round of 65. Round 2 Leaderboard:

127: Arjun Prasad (62-65) 130: Sachin Baisoya (63-67); Rahil Gangjee (65-65); Stepan Danek (64-66). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

