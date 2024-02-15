Left Menu

Bayern Munich Secures Rising Midfield Talent Lena Oberdorf from Wolfsburg

PTI | Munich | Updated: 15-02-2024 16:37 IST | Created: 15-02-2024 16:37 IST
Bayern Munich will sign midfielder Lena Oberdorf from Wolfsburg at the end of the season after activating her release clause.

Oberdorf, who can play in defense or a variety of midfield roles, is considered a rising star with 44 games for the Germany women's team at the age of 22.

"The club's vision, what they want to achieve in the coming years, really appealed to me," Oberdorf said in a statement, adding club officials outlined plans to help her achieve her full potential at Bayern.

Oberdorf was on the Germany team which lost the European Women's Championship final to England in 2022 and has twice been a runner-up in the Champions League with Wolfsburg, losing the 2020 final to Lyon and last year's final to Barcelona. She joined Wolfsburg from SGS Essen in 2020.

Neither club gave financial details of the signing but Wolfsburg said a "contractually agreed release clause" was activated to make the deal happen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

