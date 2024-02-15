Management kept faith in us throughout: Dubai Capitals spinner Haider Ali

Left Menu

Dubai Capitals dominated the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders to secure an important 85-run victory in their ILT20 Season 2 playoff clash at the Zayed Cricket Stadium. The batters for the Dubai Capitals helped their team to a score of 188, which was then easily defended by them

Dubai Capitals cricketer Haider Ali (Image: Dubai Capitals/X). Image Credit: ANI
The Dubai Capitals dominated the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders to secure an important 85-run victory in their ILT20 Season 2 playoff clash at the Zayed Cricket Stadium. The batters for the Dubai Capitals helped their team to a score of 188, which was then easily defended by them. Slow left-arm orthodox spinner Haider Ali spoke highly of the coaching staff's support after the game, "As a team, the way we have come from the bottom to reach the playoffs, we deserve to win the final. I would especially like to credit my management because despite us losing matches, they never lost their faith in us. We came back very well after we found the right combinations."

He also credited the ILT20, saying, "As a youngster, playing in the ILT20 is a very big opportunity. We get to learn a lot of new things. When you play well among all the international stars in the ILT20, then you get noticed in the cricket world as well. As a UAE player, it is important to do well in this tournament." Haider Ali was joined by Tom Adell, who said, "Mood is great in the camp. Winning always breeds confidence, and being in the position that we are is important because then it helps us carry that momentum for the big knockout games.

He is also looking forward to the challenge that lies ahead for his team, "It's obviously great when all six teams go into the last few group games with a chance to qualify. We are obviously delighted that we could make it to the top four. Every game now is equivalent to a final now." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

