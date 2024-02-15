"I passed on my bad luck": Anil Kumble jokes on Sarfaraz Khan's run-out in debut Test

The former Indian captain Anil Kumble jokingly likened Sarfaraz Khan's debut run-out mishap to his own debut, when he suffered a similar fate. Kumble, famed for his humour, remarked on Sarfaraz's dominant partnership, implying that star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja's cautious approach may have affected the run-out. Despite the similar run-out experience, Kumble joked that Sarfaraz scored more than he did in his debut.

"Sarfaraz was dominating in that partnership. Jadeja, I thought had got into a shell, that sometimes creates a mindset where you are not clear about the decision-making. And maybe that was one of the reasons and possibly I passed on my bad luck of getting run out on debut because I got run out on my debut. But at least he got 65 (Sarfaraz scored 62) more," Anil Kumble said on Jio Cinema. After a horrible mix-up that led to the run-out dismissal of debutant Sarfaraz on Day 1 of the third Test against England, India all-rounder Jadeja admitted that he made the "wrong call" and even praised the debutant for his innings.

Sarfaraz's hard work came to fruition when he smashed a stylish 62 of 66 balls while coming in at number six as he put on a sparkling show of batting on Day 1 of the third Test against England and looked on course to hit a big score. However, miscommunication with star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja in the middle cut short his lovely debut innings as he was run out by Mark Wood at the non-striker's end. Sarfaraz spiced up a solid day for the hosts slamming a spectacular 62 off 66 deliveries before falling prey to a miscommunication.

Sarfaraz's stunning knock included nine fours and one six, powering him to his fifty in just 48 deliveries. This accomplishment gave him the distinction of being the equal second-fastest Indian, after Hardik Pandya, to score fifty on Test debut. However, the celebration was short-lived as Jadeja's incorrect run call resulted in Sarfaraz's tragic dismissal. At the stumps on Day 1, India finished the opening day 326/5 on board with Jadeja (110) and Kuldeep Yadav (1) standing unbeaten at the crease. (ANI)

