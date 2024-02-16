Left Menu

Ashwin, Jurel helps India to 388/7 at Day 2 Lunch

The partnership between right-hand batters Ravichandran Ashwin and Dhruv Jurel helped India to 388 runs with the loss of seven wickets at the time of lunch on the second day of the third Test at Niranjan Shah Stadium on Friday.

Dhruv Jurel (L) and Ravichandran Ashwin (R) (Photo: BCCI/X). Image Credit: ANI
The partnership between right-hand batters Ravichandran Ashwin and debutant Dhruv Jurel helped India to 388 runs with the loss of seven wickets at the time of lunch on the second day of the third Test at Niranjan Shah Stadium on Friday. At Day 2 Lunch, India are 388/7 in 113 overs with Jurel unbeaten on 31* which is laced by two fours and a six and Ashwin unbeaten on 25* with the help of four boundaries.

India resumed the second day from 326/5 in 87 overs with Ravindra Jadeja unbeaten on 110* and Kuldeep Yadav unbeaten on 1*. Both the batters put just five runs on the board as the side lost the wicket of Kuldeep on the bowling of experienced pacer James Anderson after scoring 4 runs when the team score was 331 runs. Soon after Kuldeep's wicket, the hosts dealt with another blow as right-arm off-spinner Joe Root dismissed set-batter Jadeja on the same score after scoring 112 runs off 225 balls which was laced by nine fours and two sixes.

After two quick wickets. Right-hand batter Ravichandran Ashwin came to support the debutant wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel out on the field. During the partnership, Ashwin ran on the middle of the pitch because of which India got five penalty runs and the visitors will start their innings from 5/0. Both the batters completed a 50 run partnership as Jurel took a single on the third ball of the 110th over which was bowled by a left-arm spinner Tom Hartley.

Going into lunch, India are 388/7 in 113 overs with Ashwin and Jurel scoring 57 runs partnership for the 8th wicket. Brief Score: India 388/7 in 113 overs (Rohit Sharma 131, Ravindra Jadeja 112, Mark Wood 3/95) vs England. (ANI)

