KKR name Dushmantha Chameera as replacement for Gus Atkinson

Gujarat Giants and RCB name replacements for WPL Rising star Kashvee Gautam, the most expensive uncapped Indian player in Womens Premier League WPL, has been ruled out of the second edition owing to an injury.Gujarat Giants, who had secured the services of Kashvee for Rs 2 crore, have named Mumbais Sayali Sathgare as a replacement at a reserve price of Rs 10 lakh.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2024 17:14 IST | Created: 19-02-2024 17:14 IST
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday named Sri Lankan Dushmantha Chameera as a replacement for England pacer Gus Atkinson for the 2024 Indian Premier League.

Chameera will join KKR at a reserve price of Rs 50 lakh, the IPL organisers said in a statement. The Sri Lankan speedster was a part of Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2018 and 2021 seasons respectively. He represented Lucknow Super Giants in the 2022 season, where he picked up nine wickets from 12 matches. Gujarat Giants and RCB name replacements for WPL ================================ Rising star Kashvee Gautam, the most expensive uncapped Indian player in Women's Premier League (WPL), has been ruled out of the second edition owing to an injury.

Gujarat Giants, who had secured the services of Kashvee for Rs 2 crore, have named Mumbai's Sayali Sathgare as a replacement at a reserve price of Rs 10 lakh. India all-rounder Kanika Ahuja, too, has been ruled out of WPL 2024 owing to an injury. Royal Challengers Bangalore have named Shradda Pokharkar, Maharashtra's left-arm fast bowler as her replacement. She has been signed at a reserve price of Rs 10 lakh.

