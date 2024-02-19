Delhi end season on high with dramatic win over Odisha

Left-arm spinner Sumit Mathur took a five-wicket haul on debut as Delhi defeated Odisha by seven wickets on a dramatic day four to end their Ranji Trophy campaign on a high.

Sumit, who took four wickets in the first innings, ended with a match haul of nine as Delhi recorded their third win of the season.

Delhi finished third in the standings behind Madhya Pradesh and Baroda. Had not been for the unexpected loss to Puducherry in the tournament opener, Delhi could have qualified from Group D. Odisha on the other hand finished seventh in an eight team group.

With both teams not in the race to advance in the competition, the game was headed for a dull draw on day three but the events on the final day made the game more than interesting.

Having taking a slender 11-run first innings, Delhi came out to bowl on day four with a lot of purpose and bowled out Odisha for 133 to enforce a result.

After Odisha's top three perished without scoring, Sumit ran through the visitors' batting line up. Rookie pacer Himanshu Chauhan and Pranshu Vijayran collected two wickets each to play their part in the game.

Set a target of 123, Delhi got home in 20.3 overs with Ayush Badoni and Yash Dhull remaining unbeaten on 40 and 16 respectively.

Delhi had made 451 in their first innings in response to Odisha's 440. Dhull and Jonty Sidhu were the centurions for the hosts in the first innings.

Brief Score: Odisha 1st Innings 440 and 133 all out in 46 overs (Aasirwad Swain 29; Sumit Mathur 5/26) . Delhi 1st Innings 451 all out and 123/3 in 20.3 overs (Ayush Badoni 40 not out; J B Mohapatra 2/45). Delhi won by seven wickets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)