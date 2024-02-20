Left Menu

Soccer-Marseille sack coach Gattuso, name Gasset as replacement

Marseille are ninth in the top flight after five matches without a win, having lost two and drawn three of those. "Olympique de Marseille announces the end of its collaboration with Gennaro Gattuso," the club said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 20-02-2024 18:23 IST | Created: 20-02-2024 18:23 IST
Olympique de Marseille have fired manager Gennaro Gattuso after suffering a dip in form, with Frenchman Jean-Louis Gasset appointed as his replacement, the Ligue 1 club said on Tuesday.

The 46-year-old Gattuso, who has previously coached Valencia, Napoli and AC Milan, was hired by Marseille as Marcelino's replacement in September last year. Marseille are ninth in the top flight after five matches without a win, having lost two and drawn three of those.

"Olympique de Marseille announces the end of its collaboration with Gennaro Gattuso," the club said in a statement. "Marseille would like to extend its special thanks to Gennaro and his entire staff for the unfailing commitment and professionalism they have shown on a daily basis, and wishes them all the best for the future."

Gasset, 70, most recently coached the Ivory Coast. He was sacked after the team's poor performances in the Africa Cup of Nations group stage, which they scraped through as the last lucky loser before going on to win the tournament. "It's a huge honour for me to be joining this legendary club, Olympique de Marseille. I can't wait to start working with this group to prepare for the upcoming fixtures and give the best of ourselves," Gasset said.

Marseille did not give any details on Gasset's contract. Marseille, who have 30 points from 22 matches, next host Shakhtar Donetsk in a Europa League playoff second leg on Thursday, having drawn the first game 2-2, followed by another home game against 14th-placed Montpellier in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

