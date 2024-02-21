Left Menu

Tennis-Alcaraz to have tests on injured ankle after Rio Open retirement

Alcaraz needed medical attention after twisting his right ankle on the second point of the contest, but the 20-year-old returned to the court a little later with heavy strapping. He played through the pain and managed to break Brazilian Monteiro's serve but retired after being broken in the next game as the match ended with the score at 1-1.

Reuters | Updated: 21-02-2024 09:46 IST | Created: 21-02-2024 09:41 IST
Tennis-Alcaraz to have tests on injured ankle after Rio Open retirement
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

World number two Carlos Alcaraz is to have tests on his ankle after sustaining an injury that forced him to retire from his Rio Open first-round match against Thiago Monteiro on Tuesday. Alcaraz needed medical attention after twisting his right ankle on the second point of the contest, but the 20-year-old returned to the court a little later with heavy strapping.

He played through the pain and managed to break Brazilian Monteiro's serve but retired after being broken in the next game as the match ended with the score at 1-1. "Tomorrow I'll have a test for my ankle and let's see if it's something serious or not," Alcaraz told reporters.

"I felt bad. That was the first impression I had. I was feeling pain once I fell down, so I thought it was going to be difficult to continue if I was still having those feelings. "After a few points it didn't feel better. I couldn't move well and I knew that it was going to be impossible to continue. I thought it was going to get worse if I kept playing for such a long match and that's why I choose to retire."

Top seed Alcaraz won the Rio title in 2022 and was runner-up last year, when he lost to Briton Cameron Norrie. He arrived in Rio after losing to Chilean Nicolas Jarry in the semi-finals of last week's Buenos Aires Open. Alcaraz announced earlier on Tuesday that he would play at the Queen's Club Championships before defending his Wimbledon title in July.

The twice major champion will hope to be fit enough to defend his Indian Wells title next month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AMNS India appoints Arvind Bodhankar as Chief Sustainability Officer

AMNS India appoints Arvind Bodhankar as Chief Sustainability Officer

 India
2
US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower as early rate cut hopes fade; Walmart perks up

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower as early rate cut hopes fade; Walmart pe...

 Global
3
INSIGHT-How a Chinese rocket failure boosted Elon Musk's SpaceX in Indonesia

INSIGHT-How a Chinese rocket failure boosted Elon Musk's SpaceX in Indonesia

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Asia's sustainable aviation fuel projects and agreements

FACTBOX-Asia's sustainable aviation fuel projects and agreements

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024