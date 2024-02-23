Left Menu

Shristi Upadhyay makes waves at Khelo India University Games 2023

Odisha's Shristi Upadhyay is having yet another fruitful outing at the ongoing Khelo India University Games 2023 Ashtalakshmi, clinching three medals including gold medals in the 200m butterfly, 100m butterfly, and a silver medal in the 50m butterfly.

ANI | Updated: 23-02-2024 13:03 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 13:03 IST
Shristi Upadhyay makes waves at Khelo India University Games 2023
Odisha's Shristi Upadhyay. (Picture: Sports Odisha). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha's Shristi Upadhyay is having yet another fruitful outing at the ongoing Khelo India University Games 2023 Ashtalakshmi, clinching three medals including gold medals in the 200m butterfly, 100m butterfly, and a silver medal in the 50m butterfly. Reflecting on her success, Shristi emphasizes the significance of learning from seniors during the Khelo India University Games and striving to outperform them.

"This is my third edition of Khelo India University Games and it has always been a platform to learn from seniors," Shristi remarks, highlighting her admiration for fellow swimmer Kalyani Saxena. Recounting Saxena's dominance in the 200m butterfly event, Shristi said, "I have always looked up to her, her technique, her endurance, and her approach to competition. While she has inspired me, I always wanted to go ahead of her, and I am fortunate to have now done it."

Her aspirations turned into reality as Shristi triumphed over Saxena in both the last edition and the current edition of the Khelo India University Games 200m butterfly event to win the gold while Kalyani Saxena secured the silver medal. Moreover, Shristi, who trains at the Odisha Swimming High Performance Centre acknowledges the strategic timing of the KIUG 2023, which coincides with her offseason and 'deloading' period. "While we are always preparing for Senior Nationals and National games, the timing of this tournament is right after our offseason and 'deloading', this allows us to recalibrate and gauge where our performance level is at after our off-season," said Shristi.

Shristi went on to underscore her determination to give her best at every competition, "I always try to give my best at every competition, and I am looking to beat my personal best." Notably, Shristi will also be competing in 200m IM, 100m freestyle and 50m backstroke at the Khelo India University Games. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna reports surprise profit, sets out road map for RSV vaccine; Why are South Korean trainee doctors on strike over medical school quotas? and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna reports surprise profit, sets out road map for ...

 Global
2
Bihar Governor, Union Minister among 22-member delegation accompanying holy relics of Lord Buddha to Thailand

Bihar Governor, Union Minister among 22-member delegation accompanying holy ...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: GSK's injectable HIV drug shows promise over daily pills; United Therapeutics starts litigation with FDA over rival Liquidia's drug application and more

Health News Roundup: GSK's injectable HIV drug shows promise over daily pill...

 Global
4
FOCUS-Zara owner Inditex expands bargain brand to counter Shein

FOCUS-Zara owner Inditex expands bargain brand to counter Shein

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024